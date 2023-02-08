GHS searching for new head coach

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Greenville High School (GHS) is once again on the search for a head football coach.

Patrick Browning, who coached the 2022 season, recently announced he has accepted a position with Alabama State University and will coach quarterbacks and be the passing game coordinator.

Browning was hired to coach GHS after a successful career at Pike Road where his record was 42-7 with and undefeated 14-0 2021 season and state championship.

Browning replaced former GHS head coach Josh McLendon who compiled a 48-31 record from 2015-2021.

During the 2022 season at GHS, Browning’s team record was 1-9.

According to a report by the Butler County Sports Network, Browing said, “I have been blessed over my career to work with some amazing coaches, players, and administration.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Eiland (superintendent), Mr. Howard (Principal), and the Butler County Schools board of education gave me at Greenville.

“The support they have given me since I have been here has been incredible. The opportunity to coach division 1 football is rare for a high school coach, especially having the blessing of coaching QBs & being the passing game coordinator at the D1 level, along with not having to move my family was just too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

GHS principal Jamie Howard said on Monday, Feb. 6 they are currently taking and reviewing applications for Browning’s replacement. He noted they were going to find a good coach.