Monroeville Literary Festival March 3 & 4

Monroeville, Ala. – The Monroeville Literary Festival, a project of the Monroe County Museum, will bring best-selling writers and readers together in the Literary Capital of Alabama Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4.

Most events take place in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, famous as the setting ofTo Kill a Mockingbird.

All readings and discussions are free, but advanced paid tickets are required for the opening reception and Saturday lunch.

“We have an exciting lineup of authors this year, and attendees can expect a full weekend of captivating readings, enlightening discussions, amusing conversations and Monroeville’s famous brand of hospitality,” said festival director Gail Deas.

“Our courtroom is one of the South’s most celebrated literary destinations, and hearing authors read there is pure magic.”

Best-selling authors range from mystery writer Robert McCammon to prolific novelists Patti Callahan Henry and Mary Kay Andrews.

Featured poets are former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo and Jacqueline Allen Trimble.

New writers include Lisa McNair, whose acclaimed debut book, Dear Denise, imagines a relationship she could have had with her sister killed in the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

A highlight of the festival will be presentations of the Harper Lee Award and the Truman Capote Prize.

The festival, now in its 26th year, is expanding its activities for young readers to include a full Saturday morning of family fun headlined by top-selling children’s author Charles Ghigna (aka Father Goose) and the Birmingham Children’s Theatre.

Food writing is celebrated by award-winning chef and writer Scott Peacock, followed by a Southern lunch inspired by his recipes.

“We are a small town, but we don’t do small parties,” Deas explained. “Our Friday supper reception and the Saturday lunch are the only paid events for the weekend, and we aim to impress and inspire.”

A full schedule of events and registration details can be found at MonroevilleLiteraryFestival.com or by calling the museum at 251-575-7433 or by email at info@MonroevilleLiteraryFestival.com.