Man killed in wreck

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a two vehicle crash ultimately claimed the life of Kenneth Lamar Holland.

According to a press release by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, Holland, age 31, was critically injured when he was struck by a 1999 Infinity QX4 driven by an 18-year-old juvenile.

It further stated, “The crash occurred as Holland was attempting to push the disabled 1992 Nissan pickup that he was initially driving from the roadway.

“Holland was injured and transported to a local area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

A Life Flight was called for but before they could arrive, Holland went into cardiac arrest and had to be transported directly to Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama.

The wreck occurred on Butler County Highway 59 near Elm Lane.

Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.