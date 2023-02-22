Eagle football players receive awards

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

Fort Dale Academy held a combined fall and winter sports banquet on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center of Greenville.

This first of three installments features the following football awards made by head coach Eric Folmar:

Unsung Hero Awards to players who have made significant contributions to the success of the team

Outstanding Scholar to the player with the highest GPA

Iron Man Awards to the players who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the year-round strength and conditioning program

Up-Front Awards to the outstanding lineman from each unit

Special Teams Player of the Year Award to the most valuable special teams’ player

Offensive Player of the Year Awards to the most valuable offensive players

Defensive Player of the Year Awards to the most valuable defensive players

Coach’s Awards to players from each unit who have shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team