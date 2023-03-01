May 22, 1964 – Feb. 19, 2023

Andrew Alan Taylor, age 58, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, beginning at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home. The family will received friends one hour prior to service time. Burial followed in the Antioch West Baptist Church Cemetery.

A resident of McKenzie, Taylor passed away at Regional Medical Center on Feb. 19.

He was preceeded in death by his father, Phillip Taylor and baby sister, Sheila Renee Taylor.

He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Welch Taylor; one brother and one sister; children, Aaron Taylor, Tatum Taylor, Tristan Taylor, Tess Merritt (Jr Merritt), Drew Nixon (Caitlin), Jacey Milton, and Marlee Milton; grandchildren, Kyle Nixon, Levi Nixon, Adian Merritt, Macon Merritt, Grayson Merritt, Lily Merritt, Rosalee Merritt and Oaklyn Taylor; and two special best friends Tommy Acree and William Coker. He also leaves behind a host of family members and friends from all over the United States from his years of working with Bluegrass and on the pipeline.