Eagle’s soccer underway

The varsity boys’ soccer team came out on top of their own tournament at the annual Fort Dale Soccer Invitational Feb 24 and 25. They defeated Trinity Christian 5-0, Evangel Christian 3-0, and Glenwood School 5-1 to move their season record to 4-0. Junior striker Ty Carter (pictured) scored four of the Eagles’ goals and was named tournament MVP. Sophomore center back Clay Gardner was named to the all-tournament team for his tough defensive play and good decisions that helped keep Fort Dale’s goal clean. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)

The Fort Dale girls soccer team is now 1-2-1 after this weekend’s tournament play which included a big 3-1 win over Glenwood, a tie with Ezekiel, and a 3-0 loss to Evangel. Pictured are senior goalie Eden Skipper (#99) and team captain senior Hannah Huggins (#21) defending the goal in their match-up with Evangel Christian. Skipper recorded 11, 13, and 20 saves respectively in the games listed above and was named to the all-tournament team.