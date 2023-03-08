ALMFF returns with new offerings

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

The Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival (ALMFF) will return on March 25 and 26 at the festival grounds at 4776 Fort Dale Road.

ALMFF’s co-creator Nancy Johnson Ardoin says this year’s festival promises to be the biggest one yet.

“We have added over a dozen new vendors this year,” said Ardoin. “We have a different jousting troupe this season. We are using Knights Errant from Alabama. We have added melee combat (war games) on the jousting field through the Empire of Medieval Pursuits. Our encampments have added to their educational demonstrations. They are doing new demos in battlefield medicine and sand table cooking among other things.”

Ardoin is looking forward to the return of many entertainment favorites, like Chaste Treasure (singing and comedy), The Rat Puck (game), The Hero’s Quest (scavenger hunt), Haggis Rampant (bagpipes and drums), and Sophia Monday (harp).

“We have added to our lane performances, and we have an opera trained songstress named Luisa Reyes, who has sung The National Anthem for both Auburn and Alabama,” added Ardoin. “We’ll have medieval dancing in the Queen’s Garden and the green with the dance Master from Florence.”

The ALMFF will be held on March 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. rain or shine at 4776 Fort Dale Road.

Cost of entrance is $15 for adult tickets while kids ages 5 to 12 is $7. Children under the age of five are free. Military and first responders tickets are $12. All tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at ALMFF.com.