Terrell Tennis Classic held

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The 2nd Annual Bobby Terrell Tennis Classic was hosted by the Greenville Area Community Tennis Association (GACTA) on Saturday, Feb 25.

The event attracted 50 participants locally and from surrounding communities. A total of 55 matches were played between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Terrell was known as an excellent athlete, savvy business leader, genuine Christian, and devoted family man.

He was a 1954 graduate of Greenville High School and an All American in football.

In 1959 he graduated from Troy where he played basketball and tennis.

He was inducted into the GHS Sports Hall of Fame in 2012 and was named the Troy University Distinguished Alumni of the Year in 2013.

Terrell started Terrell Enterprises in 1975 and also owned Pasquale’s Pizza.

He was a long-time elder at Walnut Street Church of Christ and was active in both foreign missions and in spreading the love of Christ through food and fellowship locally.

He was a warm and welcoming presence in the community until his passing in April of 2021.

Mary Lou Terrell, Bobby’s treasured wife of 58 years, was on hand at the event along with their son Al Brannon and his wife Dale, granddaughter Ashley Brannon, granddaughter Shelley Brannon Green and her husband Leith, daughter Cindy Brannon Sirmon and husband Rick, daughter Angie Terrell Blackwell, and granddaughter Bailey Blackwell.

The family stayed for much of the day and even enjoyed a picnic together in a fitting tribute to Bobby’s hospitality.

GACTA president Kelli Smith knew Mr. Bobby on and off the courts for years. “His favorite piece of advice about tennis was to just get the ball back over the net,” shared Smith. “If he said that once to me or my girls, he said it 1000 times.”

Al Brannon echoed this statement and added, “Dad was such a competitor. Whether it was dominoes or tennis, he loved to win. He never even played tennis until college where his basketball coach signed him up for the tennis team due to his natural athleticism. He had the ability to make cut shots that barely went over the net and had so much spin. If you were lucky enough to get it back over, he would then lob it over your head.”

The tournament results were as follows:

Intermediate Singles: Lily Smith (winner); Faith Baker (runner-up)

Intermediate Doubles: Dave and Jane Kennett (winners from Montgomery); Emelyn Coglan and Elly Daniel (runners-up)

Advanced Singles: Olivier Dury (winner); Colton Campbell (runner-up)

Advanced Doubles: Olivier Dury and Colton Campbell (winners from Prattville); Ward Thigpen and Claire Hutson (runners-up)

“It was such a perfect day,” commented GACTA vice president and local tennis professional Jennie Hamilton. “Tennis is really growing in Greenville, and anyone who knew Mr. Bobby would certainly agree that he would have loved seeing so many people enjoying the sport that he did much to nurture