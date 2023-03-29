Eagle tennis

The Fort Dale girls tennis team swept Monroe Academy 7-0 at home on March 14, and lost to Morgan Academy 2-5 in Selma on March 16. The boys team beat Monroe 6-1 and fell to Morgan 0-7. “We had a tough loss against a very talented Morgan team,” reported tennis coach Jennie Hamilton. “Brody Stringer (boys first seed) played exceptionally, losing an incredibly close match with the first set lost in a tiebreaker. Maire Scott (girls first seed) was our lone singles winner, beating the Senators’ first seed in a 3rd set tiebreaker. Maire and Claire Hutson also won convincingly at first seed doubles.” Fort Dale tennis plays at home again on March 28 and March 31. Pictured is Eagle third seed senior Anna Son serving in her singles 8-1 win over Monroe. She and her doubles partner, fellow senior Rosie Rogers, also defeated their opponents 8-6. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)