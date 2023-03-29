Eagle track

These Fort Dale track team members have placed first in their events at AISA regular season meets. A third and final meet is planned for March 29 at Escambia Academy before the state meet at Gulf Shores April 13 and 14. Pictured front row L-R: Eden Skipper (shot put), Lexi Reaves, Annabelle Anderson, Caroline Hartley, and Kate Turner (all girls 4×100 meter relay). Back row: Kaylee Barganier (also 4×100 meter relay), Jon Nolan Lawrence (shot put), Sterling Arnold (triple jump)and Blaire Reid (high jump). Kathy Pickens | The Standard)