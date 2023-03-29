FDA recognizes dance and basketball

Fort Dale Academy held a combined fall and winter sports banquet on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center. This last of three installments features dance and basketball. Dance team coach Hannah Reaves presented two coaches awards to Lauren Kendrick (L) and Aaralyn Cowles (R). Head varsity basketball coach Marshall Watts awarded the following honors: Grant McGriff (Most Outstanding Offensive Player), Joseph Ealum (Coaches Award), Sawyer Fossett (MVP), and Jackson Scott (Most Outstanding Defensive Player). The following varsity girls basketball players received awards from head coach Regina Parker: Lily Vandyke (MVP), Maire Scott (FCA Leadership Award), Madison Freeman (Most Outstanding Defensive Player), Alli Butts (Scholar Athlete), Anna Claire Thomas (Most Outstanding Offensive Player), Mary Ellen Simmons (Hustle Award), Brinkley Long (Coaches Award), and Caden McNaughton (Scholar Athlete). (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)