CHARLENE H. POWELL

Oct. 15, 1965 – April 14, 2023

Charlene Henderson Powell, age 57, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Monday, April 17, at Johnson Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service was held Tuesday, April 18, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Bro. Danny Dean officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing.

Mrs. Powell is survived by her husband of 27 years, Lynn Powell; son, Lance Powell (Meredith); daughter, Lauren Powell; mother, Frances Rogers Henderson; brother, Charles Todd Henderson; sister, Jennifer Henderson Lee (Burton); nephews, Austin Lee and Griffin Powell; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her father, Charles Alex Henderson; and nephew, William Alex Lee.

Charlene was born on Oct. 15, 1965. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where she was a member of the church choir. She worked for many years at the Butler County Courthouse, first in the Voter Registration Office and, most recently, as a clerk in the Butler County Revenue Commissioner’s Office.

Pallbearers were Walt Autrey, Paul Hudgins, Austin Lee, Scott Lightfoot, Michael Thrower, and Roger Thrower.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Fund or the charity of your choice.