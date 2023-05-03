Sept. 8, 1935 – April 20, 2023

Forrest Eldrid Waters Jr., 87, of Vestavia Hills, passed away on April 20, 2023, after an extended illness.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, April 27, at 3 p.m. at Myrtlewood Cemetery in Fort Deposit. The family received visitors from 2-3 p.m. at the Fort Deposit United Methodist Church.

Forrest was born to Queenie and Forrest E. Waters Sr. on Sept. 8, 1935, in Clopton. Forrest was raised in Fort Deposit and later lived in Montgomery. He was in the homebuilding industry for many years and proudly served as State President for the Alabama Homebuilders Association as well as the Area Vice President for the National Homebuilders Association. He later moved to Birmingham where he spent the last 35 years. Forrest was an avid Crimson Tide fan and a dedicated coffee drinker at The Ranch House.

Forrest is survived by his loving wife, Marie R. Waters; sons, Forrest E Waters III (Bonnie) and Marlin Ford Waters (Cathy); daughter, Kelley Waters Bisso (Richard); grandchildren, Taylor Bisso Lindgren (Shawn), Winston Waters Scales (Richard), Forrest Clayton Waters, Payton Bisso, Christopher Ford Waters, and Abigail Fitzgerald Waters; great grandson Kane Lindgren, as well as an assortment of nieces and nephews.

Forrest was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his toddler son, Christopher Scott Waters.

The Waters family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregiver Becky Pitts of Lipford Home, Dr. Stephen Stair, Expect Care Hospice, staff of the Aspire at Cahaba River (Cahaba Shoals wing) and members and clergy of the Vestavia Methodist Church Genesis Class, Prayer Shawl Ministry and Altar Flower Committee.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations to Expect Care Hospice in Alabaster, Alabama or to Vestavia Methodist Church.

