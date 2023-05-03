Johnson sings National Anthem at Biscuits game By Editor | May 3, 2023 | 0 GACOC Camellia Girl and Fort Dale Academy sophomore, Alyssa Johnson, is pictured performing the National Anthem Tuesday night, April 25, at the Montgomery Biscuits game. (Photo courtesy of Montgomery Biscuits) Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Eagle baseball ends season May 3, 2023 | No Comments » Eagles honor soccer seniors May 3, 2023 | No Comments » Eagles honors diamond seniors May 3, 2023 | No Comments » FDA soccer AISA All-stars May 3, 2023 | No Comments » Nelson signs to cheer for Hawks May 3, 2023 | No Comments »