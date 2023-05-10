BCCA holds spring meeting

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County Cattlemen’s Association held their spring meeting at First Baptist Church on Saturday, April 29.

The meeting included a presentation of scholarships, informative speakers, and fellowship over a steak sandwich meal sponsored by Alabama AG credit.

Erin Beasley, executive vice president of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, offered greetings from the state level and presented the club with the Priefert Squeeze Chute that they won in a raffle drawing.

To qualify for the drawing, local associations had to show an increase in membership over the previous year by 10 or more.

Butler County Cattlemen’s Association president Alvin Stinson was presented a red coat in honor of the membership increase

He announced that the chute would be auctioned off with proceeds to benefit the scholarship fund.

The auction will be part of the 5th Annual Father’s Day Classic at South Alabama Stockyard between Troy and Brundidge on June 10th.

In the informational portion of the evening, Beasley spoke about federal permits for black vulture depredation and encouraged members to contact her for more information.

Butler County Extension Coordinator Sharlean Briggs reminded members that her agency is there to help and that the best help starts with a soil sample.

For information about joining the Butler County Cattlemen’s Association or about purchasing a chance to win a Brangus heifer or a half side of beef (both to also benefit the scholarship program), please contact Alvin Stinson by phone at (904) 607-5610 or on Facebook.