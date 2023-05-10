SALLIE AMIDON By Editor | May 10, 2023 | 0 March 19, 1945 – May 1, 2023 Sallie Amidon, age 78, of McKenzie, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Amidon family. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts KATIE GAFFORD HICKS May 10, 2023 | No Comments » DORIS M. BROWDER May 10, 2023 | No Comments » TERESA CAROL CORKREN May 10, 2023 | No Comments » LYNWOOD DEKALB JAMES May 3, 2023 | No Comments » FORREST ELDRID WATERS, JR May 3, 2023 | No Comments »