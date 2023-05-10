This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today, I will dicuss the starting linebackers for Alabama during the Wishbone Era.

Jeff Rouzie (1971) was from Jacksonville, Fla. He was a very good player and had a pro future but an auto accident negated his chances.

Later, he coached linebackers at Alabama under Bryant, Stallings and DuBose.

Chuck Strickland (1971-73) was from East Ridge, Tenn. He intercepted pass in 1971 Auburn game to set up a touchdown.

Tom Surlas (1971) was from Mt. Pleasant, Pa., and was a Kodak All-America.

Mike DuBose (1972) was from Opp. He caused a fumble in a Tennessee game which setup the winning touchdown. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the week against Tennessee. He switched to defensive end the next two seasons.

Wayne Hall (1972-73) was from Huntsville. He overcame a knee injury to start. He later became the defensive coordinator at Auburn under Pat Dye and Terry Bowden.

Woodrow Lowe (1973-75) was from Phenix City. He was a three time All-America. He played for the San Diego Chargers and is in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Conley Duncan (1974-75) was from Hartselle. He was a consistent player.

Ronnie Robertson (1974) was from Chattanooga, Tenn. He was the ABC Defensive Player of the Game vs Auburn in 1974.

Colenzo Hubbard (1976) was from Birmingham-Minor. He had a lot of experience entering his senior season and started 10 games.

Barry Krauss (1976-78) started the last two games his sophomore year and all games his junior and senior years. He was the MVP for the Liberty and Sugar Bowls. He made a goal line stand tackle in the 1979 Sugar Bowl. He went to play for the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins.

Rich Wingo (1978) was from Elkhart, Ind. He missed several games in 1978. He played for The Green Bay Packers.

Rickey Gilliland (1978) was from Hoover. He started in place of Wingo. He scored a touchdown off a blocked punt vs Missouri. He was also named SEC Defensive Player vs Missouri.

Randy Scott (1979-80) was from Decatur, Ga. He had two years’ experience. He was named captain with Major Ogilvie in 1980. He played several years with Green Bay.

Thomas Boyd (1979-81) was from Huntsville. He was a three year starter and two time All-America.

Robbie Jones (1981-1982) was from Demopolis. He was a very experienced player when he first started on Coach Bryant’s last team. He played for the New York Giants.

Eddie Lowe (1982) was from Phenix City and the younger brother of Woodrow Lowe. He transferred from UT Chattanooga.

He scored on a pass interception vs Penn State, which turned the game into a deceiving score. Penn State won national championship that season. He played in the CFL and is now the mayor of Phenix City.

Next week, I will discuss the defensive backs.