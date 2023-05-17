Commission resolves to fund Butler County School System

At the Tuesday, May 9, Butler County Commission meeting, several members representing the Butler County School System (BCSS) were at the meeting to receive a resolution the commission passed in March. The resolution gives the BCSS 25% of the monthly Simplified Sellers Use Tax. This tax represents sales tax collected from products/items bought through the internet. Pictured (L-R) are Allin Whittle (Butler County Commissioner), Michael Nimmer (Butler County Board of Education member), Danny Bond (Butler County Sheriff), Martha Lewis (Butler County School System Chief School Finance Officer), Joe Eiland (Butler County School System Superintendent), Joey Peavy (Butler County Commissioner), Carolyn Crenshaw (Butler County Board of Education member),and Jesse McWilliams (Butler County Commissioner). (Bruce Branum | The Standard)