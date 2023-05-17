Rabies clinics start June 5

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Clay Hill Animal Clinic annual rabies vaccination clinic is approaching soon and will be making its way through different Butler County communities to provide rabies clinics for residents who live in rural areas.

According to Clay Hill Animal Clinic, they clinics will begin June 5 and continue through June 9.

On Monday, June 5, clinics will be held at Industry Community Center at 5 p.m., McKenzie Methodist Church at 5:45 p.m. and Long Creek at 6:45 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 6, clinics will be held at Central Community Center at 5 p.m., Pigeon Creek Community Center at 5:30 p.m. and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at 6:15 p.m.

On Thursday, June 8, clinics will be held at Waller’s Store at 9 a.m., David Jones at 10 a.m., Forest Home at 10:30 a.m., Brushey Creek at 3:15 p.m., Georgiana Community Center at 4 p.m., Starlington at 5 p.m. and Shacklevill at 6 p.m.

On Friday, pet owners can bring their animals to Clay Hill Animal Clinic’s location on North Conecuh Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for their all-day clinic. No appointment is necessary.

Rabies is a deadly illness for animals, so it is important to get pets an annual rabies shot.

According to an article on the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website, any mammal can get rabies. “The rabies virus infects the central nervous system of mammals, ultimately causing disease in the brain and death,” the article states. “The vast majority of rabies cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) each year occur in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes, although any mammal can get rabies.”

That is why it is important to get one’s pets rabies shots because the illness is preventable.

Cost per shot during the rabies clincs is $12. For more information, call Clay Hill Animal Clinic at 334-382-5209.