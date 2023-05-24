PARLIAN PETERSON By Editor | May 24, 2023 | 0 Parlian Peterson Funeral Service was held Monday, May 22, 2023, from Union Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery, Honoraville, Alabama. Pastor Jonathan Townsend officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts JEAN MILLER May 17, 2023 | No Comments » MYLAN LOUISE BURKETT May 17, 2023 | No Comments » KATIE GAFFORD HICKS May 10, 2023 | No Comments » DORIS M. BROWDER May 10, 2023 | No Comments » SALLIE AMIDON May 10, 2023 | No Comments »