BCSO seeks info on attempted murder

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Investigators say on Saturday, May 20, they responded to the Greenville Hospital Emergency Room in reference to a subject shot.

Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim. Investigators said the victim stated they were leaving Floyds located at 707 AL Hwy 106 in Georgiana when an unknown suspect driving an unknown vehicle backed into an empty parking space located in an adjacent business parking lot, which was Bennett’s Bargains, around midnight.

As the victim left Floyds, the suspect followed. Once the victim arrived at their residence located on Stinson Road, the suspect fired a gunshot at the victim, it was at this time the victim sustained a gunshot wound.

The suspect is wanted for attempted murder, which is a class A felony.

Investigators are asking for assistance with locating the suspect vehicle and identifying the driver of the vehicle and also ask anyone with information to please come forward.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download their P3-tips app.

Make sure you receive a Tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

If you need to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers.