This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today, I will discuss the starting defensive backs during the Wishbone Era.

Steve Williams (1971) was from Moline, Ill. He was also a sprinter on the track team. He played in the NFL and WFL (Birmingham).

Steve Higginbotham (1971) was from Scottsboro. He led the SEC in interceptions with seven in 1971.

Steve Wade (1971-72) was from Dothan. Lanny Norris (1971-72) was from Russellville and is now a State Farm Agent in Russellville.

David McMakin (1972-73) was from Tucker, Ga. His brother, John, played at Clemson and Pittsburgh Steelers. He blocked punt against Miss State in 1972 for touchdown.

Bobby McKinney (1972) was from Mobile. Against LSU in 1972, he had interception and 55-yard punt return.

Ricky Davis (1973-74) was from Bessemer. He had two interceptions in the end zone vs LSU in 1973. He played for Cincinnati and Tampa Bay.

Mike Washington (1973-74) was from Montgomery. He played for the Baltimore Colts and Tampa Bay.

Tyrone King (1973-75) was from Docena, the Birmingham area. He returned an interception for a touchdown against Miss State in 1975.

Alan Pizzatola (1974-75) was a hard hitting strong safety. He walked on and earned a scholarship.

Wayne Rhodes (1974-75) was from Decatur, Ga. He got better each year.

Mike Tucker (1976-77) was from Alexandria. He transferred from Marion Military Institute.

Mike Kramer (1976-77) was a hard Hitter.

Murray Legg (1976-78) was from Homewood. They won the State Championship his senior year.

He was part of the goal line stand vs Penn State in the 1979 Sugar Bowl.

Andy Gothard (1976) started four games and had a season ending injury vs Georgia. Phil Allman (1976) started rest of the season.

Don McNeal (1977-79) was from the McCollough-Atmore area. He played two years of high school football and then played for the Miami Dolphins.

Ricky Tucker (1978-80) was from Florence. He was a great tackler.

Allen Crumbley (1978) was from Birmingham. He had back to back interceptions vs Va Tech. The first one was called back. On the next play, the interception counted. He returned it 44 yards.

Jim Bob Harris (1978-81) was from Athens, Ga. He started as true freshman.

Tommy Wilcox (1979-82) was from Harahan, La. He started from the second game and was an All-American and All-Century.

Jeremiah Castille (1980-82) was from Phenix City. He made a game saving tackle against Auburn in 1979 and was also an All- America and All-Century. He played for Tampa Bay and Denver.

Benny Perrin (1981) was from Decatur. He was high school quarterback who converted to defensive back. He played for St. Louis.

Jarrill Sprinkle (1982) was from Chamblee, Ga. He was a fifth year senior. He missed the Liberty Bowl because of concussion.