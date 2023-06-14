This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will discuss the big football games of 1971 for the University of Alabama during the first year of the Wishbone Era.

Opening game, Southern Cal at Los Angeles. Unveiled The Wishbone on USC. Jumped out to 17-0 lead. Halftime score 17-10.

Neither team scored in the second half. It was Coach Bryant’s 200th victory and the next day was his 58th birthday. Gave Alabama the confidence it needed.

Alabama 32 Tennessee 15. First win for Alabama since 1966. Terry Davis and Johnny Musso led the way. Alabama 14 LSU 7.

Regional TV game in Baton Rouge. Musso sprained his big toe that night. Alabama moved the ball when Musso was in the game.

When he was not, LSU stopped The Tide cold. Alabama 31 Auburn 7. Both teams was undefeated.

Pat Sullivan of Auburn won the Heisman Trophy, two days before the game. Terry Davis and Johnny Musso both scored two touchdowns each.

First SEC Championship since 1966. Finished 11-1 losing 38-6 to Nebraska in The Orange Bowl. Next week Big games 1972 season.

Regional TV game in Baton Rouge. Musso sprained his big toe that night. Alabama moved the ball when Musso was in the game.

When he was not, LSU stopped The Tide cold. Alabama 31 Auburn 7. Both teams was undefeated.

Pat Sullivan of Auburn won the Heisman Trophy, two days before the game. Terry Davis and Johnny Musso both scored two touchdowns each.

First SEC Championship since 1966. Finished 11-1 losing 38-6 to Nebraska in The Orange Bowl. Next week Big games 1972 season.