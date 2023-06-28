This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The year 2014 was the first year for the College Football Playoff (CFP) selection system.

Before that, from 1998-2013, the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) was the selection system that created four or five bowl game match-ups involving eight or 10 of the top ranked teams in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision of American college football.

It included an opportunity for the top two teams to compete in the BCS National Championship Game.

A 13-member committee selects and seeds the four teams to take part in the CFP.

The committee members include one current athletic director from each of the five “major” conferences—ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC—also known as the Power Five conferences.

Other members are former coaches, players, athletic directors, and administrators, plus a retired member of the media.

In 2014, the teams selected were Alabama, Oregon, Florida State, and Ohio State.

The first playoff game was Oregon vs Florida State at the Rose Bowl. Oregon took advantage of five turnovers to win going away 59-20.

Alabama jumped out to a 21-6 lead over Ohio State, but, Ohio led by Ezeiela Elliott came back to a 42-35 win.

The first championship game was held in Dallas. Ohio State won by a score of 42-20.

What if they had playoffs back in the 1960’s or earlier? What’s interesting is that the the South might have had more national champions.