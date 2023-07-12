GREENVILLE DIXIE DEBS WORLD SERIES BOUND

For only the second time in history, the Greenville Dixie Debs all-star team is headed to the World Series. The last time was in 2016.

This year’s feat was accomplished when Greenville defeated Taylor/Rehobeth twice in succession at the Dixie State Championship held in Eufaula this past weekend.

In game one, which was set in the climbing heat of mid-morning with little breeze, Greenville gave a solid team effort and a bit of ‘we are going to come from behind’ attitude to earn Greenville a 14-11 win.

Greenville was named home team for this game. It started evenly until the bottom of the third when Greenville stroked their opponents for seven runs and led 7-0.

In the top of the fourth, Taylor bounced back and scored six. Greenville followed by scoring another run to strengthen their lead 8-6 entering the fifth inning.

Though the fifth was quiet as both teams’ batters were downed in quick succession, the sixth inning would prove opposite.

Taylor added four runs making the score 10-8. Undaunted, Greenville batters set to work again and took back the lead 14-10.

By the end of the seventh, Greenville claimed victory 14-11.

Starting pitcher, Skylar Bates earned the win for Greenville pitching six strong innings.

Hitting wise, 10 of 11 players made contact with Lexi Reaves and Sy’Nya Edwards leading the way with triples. Knocking doubles were Ceil Gregory, Edwards, Bates, and CeCe Bullard.

Nine of Greenville’s ladies crossed the plate. Gregory, Reaves, Edwards, Bullard, and Zoe Conway scored twice while Natalie Skipper, Layla McCall, Emma Cook, and Lauren Houston each added one.

Game two was set in a blistering sun with some clouds for respite and began around 2 p.m.

Greenville, who were the visitors this time, came out swinging and took a dominating 8-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

The ladies from the Camellia City would add three in the top of the second while Taylor only managed two, leaving the score 11-2.

Greenville never looked back and added three runs in the fourth. Taylor would add a run in the bottoms of the fourth and the fifth inning to make the final score 14-4 giving Greenville its second Dixie State Championship.

Starting pitcher Natalie Skipper pitched five solid innings in the game to earn the win.

Hitting wise, seven ladies would find their stroke. Dakota Hudson led with two doubles. McCall and Reaves added one apiece.

Once again, nine of Greenville’s ladies crossed sweet home plate. Edwards had three scores, while Bullard, McCall, and Reaves added two. Crossing once were Conway, Gregory, Skipper, Houston, and Hudson.

With the second game complete, the celebration began with congratulatory hugs and many pictures.

The Debs will leave on Thursday, July 27, headed for Alexandria, La., to compete in the Dixie World Series. Play will begin on Saturday, July 29.