MELVYN DOUGLAS STONE

Oct. 11, 1940 – July 12, 2023

Local humanitarian, banker, community leader and avid Auburn fan, Melvyn Stone, 82, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023. The family received friends on Sunday, July 16, at 2:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. at Dunklin Funeral Home in Greenville, with Rev. Andy Perry presiding.

Born in Selma, Melvyn was raised in his hometown of Pine Apple where he received his secondary education at Moore Academy, graduating in the spring of 1958. He moved on to his beloved Loveliest Village on the Plains where he attended Auburn University, graduating with a BS degree in Business Administration in 1963. Upon graduation, Melvyn returned to Pine Apple to help his father run the family store, the Stone farm, and its holdings.

Melvyn joined the banking community in 1973 and remained with The First National Bank of Greenville until 1990. He was dedicated to the banking community, working his way through the bank to the role of First National’s vice president of public relations and continued as manager of the Gateway Plaza Branch following its merger with Whitney National Bank. He continued his career by joining the Butler County Bank when it opened here and later retired from First Lowndes Bank. During his banking career, Melvyn graduated from the University of Oklahoma’s Installment Credit School and the LSU School of Banking.

One of Greenville’s most active community servants for decades, Melvyn was a Rotarian, treasurer for 35 years of the Greenville-Butler County Library Board, treasurer of Woodland Heights Methodist Church, past president of the Central Alabama Banking Association, a supportive member of the War Eagle Alumni Association, Butler County and Wilcox County Historical Societies. One of his greatest accomplishments was being one of the key players in the formation and construction of the Greenville-Butler County Public Library Project and he remained loyal to its cause and promoting literacy throughout his life.

In 1971, Melvyn married the former Glenda Camp, of Pensacola, and together they made a great team and shared a remarkable life of service to education. He supported Glenda’s career as a first-grade teacher and loved the students as much as Glenda did. Although they never had any biological children, they proudly doted over their nieces, nephews and Glenda’s students and took a great interest in their lives and successes into adulthood. The number of books this team donated to children through the years are too many to count!

Among the many things Melvyn will be remembered for are his stylish Southern dress code, sassy humor, seasonal hummingbird feedings that attracted throngs, love of children, long-term devotion to his aunts and siblings, love of fine dining (especially Glenda’s seafood), an impeccable home and yard, his rose garden and tomato plants. He had an uncanny talent for knowing, remembering, and calling everyone by their name. He was a friend to many.

Mr. Stone is survived by his wife of 52 years, Glenda Camp Stone of Greenville. He is also survived by his sisters, Olivia Stone Dale of Oak Hill and Marcella Stone Anderson of Montgomery, many dear sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and countless friends including longtime dear and loyal friends Contrell Dunklin and Bobbie Kemp of Greenville, who have been steadfast in their support of Melvyn and Glenda. Preceding him in death were his parents, William Edward Stone, Sr. and Marie Steen Stone; and brothers, William Edward Stone, Jr. and Alvin Gordon Stone, Sr.

Honorary pallbearers were Calvin Perryman, Christopher Stone, Edward Whatley, John Alan Olinger, Charlie Elliott, Severin Brown, Scott McMahan, Chris Matrone, Steven Campbell, and Jim Dunklin.

To honor Melvyn’s passion for literacy and the library, the family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Greenville-Butler County Public Library; 309 Fort Dale Road; Greenville, AL 36037.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.