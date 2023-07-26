Drug Round Up successful

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Tuesday, June 18, the Greenville Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Butler County Sheriff’s Department, the Alabama Department of Probation and Parole, and the Second Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Over 30 officers from those law enforcement agencies combined forces to serve 45 felony warrants on 38 individuals for charges ranging from Distribution of a Controlled Substance to Drug Trafficking.

The arrests were a result of a year-long investigation by the Drug Task Force which is made up of investigators from the Butler County Sheriff’s Department and the Greenville Police Department.

The warrants were the result of numerous undercover operations over the past year and investigative work by the Drug Task Force.

According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, law enforcement split up in several teams and went to various locations throughout Butler County in order to arrest of individuals who had felony warrants in a timely manner.

He added, law enforcement had 25 of the 38 individuals in custody by lunchtime, plus two additional arrests for Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia due separate individuals having illegal drugs in their possession when officers arrived at their location to serve warrants.

Lovvorn stated, “We will continue to attempt to locate the few individuals left that were not picked up on Tuesday and enter them into the National Crime Information Center so law enforcement everywhere will be notified of the outstanding warrants if they make contact with them.

“I would like to commend all of the agencies involved that made this operation such a success.

“It is our duty to work together to keep our citizens safe and this operation is a huge step toward that goal.

“Our work, however, is never done and we will continue to strive to keep these harmful drugs off our streets and away from our families.”