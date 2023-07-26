This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This week, I will discuss Alabama’s 2023 football schedule, their opponent’s pre-season ranking, and last year’s record.

On Sept. 2, Middle Tennessee State will visit Tuscaloosa. The Blue Raiders are ranked No. 98 and last year had eight wins and five losses

On Sept. 9, Texas will make the travel to T-town. The Longhorns are ranked No. 11 and had an 8-5 record in 2022.

The Tide will travel on Sept. 16 to face South Florida. They Bulls are ranked No. 113 and went 1-11 last year.

On Sept. 23, Ole Miss will visit Tuscaloosa. The Rebels are currently ranked No. 21 and went 9-4 last season.

Alabama will travel on Sept. 30 to face Miss. State. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 33 and went 9-4 last year.

The Tide will travel again on Oct. 7 to face Texas A&M. The Aggies are ranked No. 20 and went 5-7 last season.

On Oct. 14, Alabama will host Arkansas. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 20 and went 7-6 last year.

Alabama will host Tennessee on Oct. 21. The Vols are ranked No. 15 and went 11-2 last season.

On Nov. 14, LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa. The Tigers are ranked No. 6 and went 10-4 last year.

The Tide will travel to face Kentucky on Nov. 11. The Wildcats are ranked No. 27 and went 7-6 last season.

On Nov. 18, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will travel to T-town. The Mocs went 7-4 last year and are a Division 1-AA university.

The Tide will travel to play Auburn on Nov. 25. The Tigers went 5-7 last season.

I will not be surprised if Alabama wins the National Championship this year.