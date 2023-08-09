Eagles state power lifting champs

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy power lifting team brought home a state championship for the second year in a row following an outstanding performance at the state meet last week hosted by Pickens Academy.

Readers may recall that Fort Dale brought home the 2022-23 title last February. The AISA elected to move the competition to the summer to encourage more participation.

Coaches Clint Lowery and Eric Folmar accompanied the team. “We couldn’t be more proud of our power lifting team for going to the state meet and defending our 3A title,” said Folmar.

“This group puts in so much work in the weight room, and it’s great to see it pay off. Everything we do here at Fort Dale starts in the weight room, and it’s easy to see why our sports programs have been on the rise.”

Pictured (L-R): Charlotte Kate Anderson; Megan Chen (1st in weight class, Women’s Overall Lifter, Women’s Best Squat, Women’s Overall Middle Weight Lifter; Grace Baker (2nd in weight class); Lausen Simmons (2nd in weight class); Asher Young (2nd in weight class); Clay Gardner (1st in weight class)Jon Nolan Lawrence (1st in weight class and Men’s Most Overall Weight Lifted); Joseph Ealum (2nd in weight class); Gray Thomas (1st in weight class and Men’s Overall Lifter); and Mason Till (1st in weight class). Photo submitted)