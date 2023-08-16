Friends set sights on record book

Sullivan and Beasley. Namath and Maynard. And for you younger readers, Tua and Devonta Smith.

We can all remember these famous quarterback and receiver duos. Well, there are a couple of new kids on the block. Add the double “A” combination of Alford and Alvarez.

Fort Dale seniors Ethan Alford and Alan Alvarez have the Fort Dale football record book in their sights.

And they both have the chance to break almost every school passing and receiving record in the books by the time they finish their careers.

In fact, they already are the owners of several school records.

Ethan currently holds the school record for career passing completions (129), single game passing yards (333), single game total offense yards (388), and is tied for the school records for most passing touchdowns in a game (4), and most total touchdowns in a game (6).

Alan holds the school record for career receiving yards (1,407) and career receiving touchdowns (16).

In addition to these records, they are both in the top five of almost every school passing and receiving category. And with a full season left to go, no record is safe.

The on the field chemistry for this dynamic duo began in junior varsity where Ethan had 385 yards passing and Alan had 256 yards receiving in a single JV game, both school JV records.

And that chemistry extends beyond the football field. They are also good friends and play key roles on their basketball and soccer teams.

“We know each other so well,” said Alvarez. “We have been good friends for over seven years now. And we can read each other’s mind. When we get up to the line of scrimmage, all Ethan has to do is look my way and nod and we both know exactly what we need to do.”

Alford agreed. “It’s like we are always on the same wavelength when we are on the field. I never have to worry about where Alan will be or what he will do. That allows both of us to focus on other things.”

An exceptional athlete, Alan is also a very talented kicker with a 42-yard field goal in a game and he was an impressive 24-25 in extra points last year, earning him All-State recognition as a kicker the past two seasons.

He has already garnered interest from several colleges as a kicker. “My dream is to be a college receiver, but if that doesn’t happen, I would be fine with kicking at the college level”.

Ethan is no slouch with the foot himself and he also punts for the team. He has also been named to the All-State Football team for the last two years as a punter after averaging over 36 yards a punt both years.

But his love is playing quarterback. “I really like coming up to the line of scrimmage and being in control of a play,” said Alford.

And as for his future plans, he wouldn’t mind playing at the next level. “I would like to be a college quarterback if I could find the right place,” said Alford.

And while personal goals are fine, both players are focused on their team right now and the upcoming season. “We want to make the playoffs and have a deep run and possibly play for the championship”, said Alford.

Alvarez agreed. We want to stay locked in on the team right now. All the personal goals will come about if the team is successful”. And with the season just a week away, all their goals are within reach.

“Ethan and Alan are two of the best athletes I’ve ever had the privilege of coaching” said head coach Eric Folmar.

He added, “I could tell the first time I saw them on the field together that they had a unique connection.

“That connection has led to so many great moments and memories over the past two seasons.

“I think they feed off each other when they’re on the field together. Off the field you won’t find two better young men.

“They have been a joy to coach, and I look forward to seeing the new heights they reach as seniors. When all is said and done, they will have left a tremendous legacy at Fort Dale Academy”.

Fort Dale kicks off their season Friday night, Aug. 18, when they host Edgewood Academy at 7 p.m.