GHS School Days: 1962-63, Part 9

BY CARTER E. ANTHONY

As school days, 1962-63, rolled around we began to get excited about our 12th grade, senior year.

For some of us, it was the end of our formal education and our days of school, athletics and extra-curriculars.

Finding a job, going back to the farm or business to work for and with dad or joining the military were options.

For others, grades had to be shaped up to be accepted to business schools, colleges and universities for further education.

Regardless of our future, our teachers did not relax their standards and kept our noses to the grind.

After several years of Miss Northcutt and Miss Hinton, those of us in Advanced Algebra had Miss Hinton once again.

With 50-years in the investment business, I do not remember using a single algebraic formula (x + y = ?) but maybe I did in my head without realizing it.

With Richie Hartley being my best friend, I was aware of Mrs. Hartley being such an outstanding lady and teacher.

She had been a wonderful Spanish II teacher in summer school requiring us to speak Spanish from the minute we walked in until the minute we walked out of class.

She was just as good and demonstrative in senior English. She wore the brightest dresses to class to match her personality.

Mrs. Hartley attended summer classes and workshops to get even better at her craft.

One day we had an impromptu creative writing assignment. I wrote a little story about quail hunting, the walk with my dad, the running of our dog, colors of the trees, the beautiful stance on the point and the flush on the rise.

Mrs. Hartley praised my work and said I should be a writer. It was a wonderful class.

Sweet Mrs. Walburn taught Economics and Social Studies. There was very little downtime in Mrs. Walburn’s class as we learned about the U. S., Russian and Chinese governments and others who threaten our country even today.

I learned an important lesson from Mrs. Walburn when I asked her a question.

She said it was a very good question and that I should look it up overnight and report back to the class the next day.

Mrs. Walburn was a buttoned-down lady. That response has come in handy with children and employees.

And of course, there were those of us who took Chemistry under Coach Whetstone. Learning the Periodic Table was a given and executing a few experiments with chemicals was exciting. We didn’t blow the building up.

Outside of school there were those of us boys who were turning 18 and were having to sign up for the draft.

Lewis Mathews’s birthday was October 22, mine was October 23 and Richard Saunders’ was October 24 so we all three signed up during the Cuban Missile crisis when the Russians attempted to place their missiles on Cuban soil, a mere 90 miles from Key West.

As I walked back up the steps of the high school, I thought here I am thinking about going to college and I might be running through the pampas and palmettos with a rifle in my hand in Cuba next year.

In response to Russia’s aggression, President Kennedy said, “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”

Russian Premier Khrushchev took his missiles and went home. Cuba is a crisis of its own that should have and could have been solved many times over the past 70 years.

Coming up: The March, 1963, Port Washington Student Exchange Trip.