Panthers maul McKenzie

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

This past Friday, the Georgiana Panthers handed the McKenzie Tigers their first loss of the year by a score of 54-14.

In a game that most people considered was going to be a close score, it turned out quite the opposite.

McKenzie couldn’t find their running game as the Panther defense roamed sideline to sideline, while the Panthers clicked on all cylinders.

Offensively, Georgiana had a total of 389 yards while McKenzie had 142.

The first quarter saw the Panthers jump to a 14-7 lead and then in the second they added another eight points to make the score 22-7 at half.

In the third and fourth quarter, Georgiana added 16 points in each while McKenzie only managed to score seven in the third.

Jacquese Abner and Cameron Miles led the rushing attack for Georgiana with 128 and 93 yards respectively.

Panther quarterback Jacobie Morgan threw 14 times with five completions for 64 yards and a touchdown to Jay Smith.

Defensively, Smith led Georgiana with six tackles and Ledarrius Allen had four.

McKenzie quarterback Jaylen McMllian led the offensive stats for the Tigers with 138 yards passing, completing 11 of 22 passes with one touchdown.

McKenzie will host the 1A powerhouse green and white Brantley Bulldogs who are 1-1 this Friday in a region matchup.

The Panthers will travel to face the green, gold, and white Florala Wildcats this Friday. The Wildcats are 1-0 after defeating Red Level 48-13.