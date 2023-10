Volleyball senior players from Greenville High School (GHS) and McKenzie School (MS) were recognized and honored at their in-county rivalry matchup on Monday, Oct. 9. McKenzie would best Greenville by taking two of three matches. Pictured (L-R) are Taylor Campbell (MS), Sunita Oliver (GHS), Harper Bennett (MS), Tison Bennett (GHS), Aimee Brooks, Harper Watson (MS). (Photo by Butler County Sports Network/Stacy Meyers)