GAAC 41st SEASON UNDERWAY

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Area Arts Council (GAAC) opened its 41st season with a an international flair Thursday, Oct. 12.

A mild fall evening brought many out to the street party which featured tasty hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and food including fried catfish and chicken tenders.

Even several members of GAAC dressed in Beatles era attire to match the performance held afterwards by ‘The Return,’ a Beatles tribute band:

After the street party, a capacity crowd settled in to enjoy the show.

Before the concert, GAAC Director Nancy Idland offered a salutation to the crowd and gave thanks to the numerous financial supporters whose contributions helped restore the Ritz Theater and provide performances by quality artists.

Afterwards ‘The Return’ took the stage and did not disappoint those in attendance. Performing a memorable selection of ‘The Beatles’ songs, the band had the house rocking through the night.

At intermission, Idland took the stage to honor Mrs. Bobby Gamble and to announce the award of a $1,000 ‘Community Arts Scholarship’ to two deserving Butler County residents.

The scholarship is intended to provide funds for residents seeking to enrich themselves and others through music, drama, and visual arts.

This year’s recipients were Reagan McClain and Hollis Edwards. McLain attends Troy University and plays in the ‘Sound of the South Marching Band.’ Edwards attends the University of North Alabama and is pursuing music.

The GAAC’s remaining shows include ‘Sean of the South’ on Nov. 16, ‘The Heart Behind the Music,’ a songwriter’s showcase Jan. 18, 2024, and ‘Chi-Town Transit Authority’ Feb. 22, 2024.

For more information on shows, activities, and becoming a supporter visit www.gaac-ritz.com.