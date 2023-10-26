This week dedicated to Extension Service

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

In a world full of information, how do you know whom to trust for life’s everyday questions?

For more than 100 years, Alabama residents have put their trust in the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.

Extension educators are in an office near you, bringing practical ways to better Alabama homes, farms, people, and communities.

They use research from Auburn and Alabama A&M universities to find practical solutions, provide opportunities, and empower people.

Governor Kay Ivey proclaimed Oct. 23-28 Alabama Extension Week throughout the state. You are invited you to take time to call or stop by your local Extension office to discover all of the programs they offer that can make a difference in your life.

This week will be the official kickoff of a broader 24-month branding and awareness campaign called “Discover Alabama Extension.”

Through their website, aces.edu/discover Alabamians will be able to read success stories that demonstrate our positive impact on the state and its people.

Alabama Extension is a trusted source of expertise, providing research-based, practical solutions that address the unique needs and challenges faced by Alabamians. They help them make informed decisions that improve their quality of life.

Alabama Extension’s roots are in rural areas helping farmers implement the latest technologies while minding their bottom line.

Regional agents and specialists are still empowering farmers with proven techniques that not only increase their profits but also create a sustainable future for everyone.

They are also dedicated to helping our state’s farmers protect and preserve their most valuable resources for future generations — soil and water.

By equipping Alabama farmers with knowledge, tools and research, we are working hand-in-hand to cultivate a better Alabama.

Their SNAP-Ed (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education) and EFNEP (Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program) educators work in Head Start centers, schools, community centers, and senior centers to help families make smart, healthy decisions in the grocery store and at home.

Alabama Extension empowers aspiring entrepreneurs, equipping them with the know-how and resources to kick-start their own business ventures.

At Alabama Extension, their 4-H educators are hard at work preparing young people to become leaders of tomorrow.

Whether your child is interested in a livestock project or hopes to build a robot, there is a place for them in Alabama 4-H.

More than 100,000 future leaders are benefiting from 4-H programming. Let 4-H help your child find their spark.

Their human sciences agents support new parents—whether they’re seasoned professionals or it’s their first time on the job.

They facilitate certifications for breastfeeding-friendly childcare providers and provide financial training and support for families every step of the way.

You’re never alone. Because they have an office in every one of Alabama’s 67 counties, they offer a helping hand of stability and strength to our communities when preparing for and recovering from natural disasters.

They partner with local Emergency Management Agency officials, as well as other community partners.

They also support recreational outdoor activities — like pond water management in fishponds and wildlife control in the backyard or garden.

Why work with Alabama Extension? First things first, they are built on a solid foundation of land-grant university research and they believe in providing factual information with practical implications in everyday life.

Even better, the research-based information that our programs are built from is available to you at no cost.