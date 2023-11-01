Greenville loses to Demopolis

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School (GHS) Tigers played host to the Demopolis Tigers this past Friday but were beaten 31-7.

Greenville and Demopolis both traded field positions in the first quarter with Greenville scoring first on a BJ Dickerson to Bobby Bedgood 50-yard touchdown pass.

Demopolis then answered with two scores to take the lead 12-7 at the end of the first half.

In the second half, Demopolis would score three more times while keeping Greenville’s offensive attack at a standstill.

At the final buzzer, the score was 31-7 for Demopolis.

Greenville is now 1-8 on the season and travels this Friday to face the 6A cardinal and Vegas gold Warriors of Russell County.

The beleaguered Warriors are also 1-8 on the season with their only win coming against Park Crossing.