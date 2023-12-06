MICHAEL EUGENE SMITH

Sept. 30, 1947 — Nov. 30, 2023

Michael E. Smith, 76, of Georgiana, passed away on Nov. 30, 2023, in Mobile, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Sept. 30, 1947, in Georgiana. Mike spent most of his time at his farm in Georgiana tending to his animals and being with close friends. In his younger years, he worked in the wood product industry and traveled for work. He also enjoyed mud riding and drag racing.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Judy Smith; his daughter, Lynn (Fred) Gilreath; and his son, Kevin (Gale) Smith. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren, Michael (Lindsey) Odom, Chad (Lindsay) Odom, Abbi (Blake) Waldrop, Mackenzie (Josh) Beck, and Alyssa Smith. He was also a cherished great-grandfather to Micah, Luke, Parker, Theo, Vada, and Lydia. He is also survived by his siblings, Gloria Turner, Gerald Smith, and Janice Milner.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Arthur G. Smith, and his mother, Catherine C. Smith.

A memorial service to celebrate Michael’s life was held Sunday, Dec. 3, from 1-3 p.m. at Freeman Funeral Home in Citronelle.