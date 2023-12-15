Feb. 21, 1936 – Dec. 6, 2023

Betty Broadway Simmons, 87 of Forest Home, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 8, beginning at 1 p.m. at Forest Home Baptist Church with Brother Neal Kelley officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visiting beginning at 12 p.m. until service time. Burial followed in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Monterey.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Maggie Broadway; her husband, William (Bill) Simmons; her husband, Edwin Little; along with 10 siblings.

Lovingly known as Nana, she is survived by numerous family members including her brother, Larry Broadway (Bessie), daughters, Carol Bush (Steve), Debbie Waller (Randy), and Lisa Richardson (Mike); and seven grandchildren, Amy Findley (Kris), Allen Bush (Caroline), Josh Waller (Holley), Kayla Sharp (Anthony), Ashley Brewer (Jeremiah), Kimberly McCann (Jonathan), Jennifer Bailey (Jon), and 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

