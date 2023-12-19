Andalusia, Foley among U.S.’s ‘Christmassy’

Each year, top 10 rankings of the quintessential American towns that exude Christmas charm are published, with North Pole, Alaska consistently clinching the top spot. This Alaskan town is a Christmas haven year-round, especially noted for its festively named thoroughfares such as Santa Claus Lane. The festive mood intensifies during the holiday season.

Alabama had four towns included in the top 75 most ‘Christmassy’ towns:

#13 Foley

One of the town’s highlights is its annual Christmas parade, which brings together the community in a display of festive floats, marching bands, and joyful celebrations. Local shops and businesses contribute to the holiday spirit by decorating their storefronts and offering seasonal treats and gifts. The nearby Foley Railroad Museum adds a touch of historical magic with its model train exhibits, delighting visitors of all ages. Foley’s mild winter weather allows for outdoor activities and gatherings, making it a pleasant place to enjoy traditional holiday events in a comfortable setting.

#25 Andalusia

During the festive season, this quaint town transforms into a winter wonderland, draped in twinkling lights and festive decorations that line the streets and historic buildings, creating a postcard-perfect setting. The air is filled with the aroma of gingerbread and hot cocoa, as local bakeries and cafes embrace the holiday spirit. Community events, like carol singing and Christmas parades, foster a sense of togetherness and warmth. The centerpiece of the celebrations is often a grand, beautifully decorated Christmas tree that becomes a gathering point for residents and visitors alike.

#28 Theodore

A standout attraction in Theodore during Christmas is the Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s “Magic Christmas in Lights.” This spectacular event features over three million twinkling lights in a dazzling display throughout the 65-acre estate. Visitors can stroll through the beautifully illuminated gardens, enjoying the festive scenes and holiday music, making it a magical experience for all ages. The historic Bellingrath Home, adorned with traditional holiday decor, offers guided tours, providing a glimpse into the festive traditions of the South. This combination of stunning light displays and historic charm adds a unique touch to the holiday celebrations in Theodore.

#70 Wicksburg

Wicksburg’s community-centric spirit shines brightly during the holiday season, with local events that bring residents and visitors together in celebration. One of the highlights is the annual Christmas parade, a vibrant display of festively decorated floats, marching bands, and community groups, encapsulating the joyous spirit of the season. The local churches and community centers often host Christmas plays and live nativity scenes, adding to the town’s quaint and cozy holiday atmosphere.