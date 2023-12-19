Aug. 7, 1933 – Dec. 13, 2023

David Stokes Jordan, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at the age of 90.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Dec. 16, beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Mark Cassady and Brother Deaundre Smith officiating. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until service time.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lynn Jordan; his parents, daughter Babbi Jordan; and grandson, Brent A, Jordan.

He is survived by his son, David L. (Dorothy) Jordan; grandchildren, Amber (Adam) Dantzler, Bryon (Jackie) Leeper, Brandie (Derrick) Wippler, David Martin Jordan, and Sandy Lynn Smith; 14 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister, Joanna (Joe) Fogle; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

