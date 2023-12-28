April 19, 1968 – Dec. 21, 2023

Mr. Danny Acreman, 55, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Dec. 21, 2023. A Funeral Service was held at Johnson Funeral Home Wednesday, Dec. 27, beginning at 11 a.m. with Brother Stacey Gaston officiating and Johnson Funeral Home directing. The family began receiving friends for visitation at 10 a.m. until service time.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Franklin and Marbleane Crawford Acreman.

He is survived by his daughters, Tamara Patterson (Brandon Patterson), Tabatha Durbin (Matt Durbin), Dannah Acreman, and Faith Acreman; grandchildren, Christopher Miniard, Jasmine Miniard, Connor Durbin, Aliana Durbin, Kolin Shell, Kaleb Patterson, McKenzie Patterson, Kobe Patterson, and Presleigh Acreman; sister, Rhonda Paul; brothers, Randall Acreman, Wesley Acreman, Clifton Acreman, Virgil Acreman, Jason Acreman, and Roman Acreman; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

