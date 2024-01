March 25, 1930 – Dec. 31, 2023

Mrs. Juanita Sally Goodwin, age 93, formerly of Georgiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 31, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Jan. 6, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 221 N. Alston St., Foley.

A full obituary is forthcoming.