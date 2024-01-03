| logout
This day in sports history
BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE
The Greenville Standard
By the time you read this, you will know who the winners of the first round of College Football Playoff winners are.
I am gonna say Alabama and Washington end up in the finale.
Give Saban four weeks and he is hard to beat. His record in the playoffs is real good.
He is 6-1 in the semi- finals. Alabama lost in 2014. They won 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021.
They are three and three in championship games. I am predicting championship No. 8 for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.