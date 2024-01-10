6 Tips to discuss mental health with others

BY STAN POPOVICH

It can be frustrating to struggle with your mental health and to get your family and friends to understand where you are coming from.

Although most people may be understanding, there is usually one or two people who will make things more challenging for you.

As a result, here are six suggestions on how to deal with the people you know regarding your mental health situation.

Listen to the professionals: Your friends may mean well, but when it comes down to it, the professionals are aware of your circumstances more than anyone. It is important that you listen and follow the advice from your doctor or medical professional rather than following the advice from your friends and other people you may know. Don’t argue with others: It is important that you do not get into arguments with those who are giving you a tough time. It is not your job to worry about how others may view your circumstances. Focus on managing your mental health rather than trying to get everyone’s approval. Choose your friends wisely: Distance yourself from those who won’t make an effort to help understand what you are going through. You need to surround yourself with positive and supportive people. If you have problems or issues with a particular person, then its best to keep your distance and hang out with those people are more supportive. Attend a mental health support group: There are many mental health awareness support groups in any given area. Many hospitals, churches, and counselors in your area will be able to provide you with a list of these organizations. These groups will be aware of your situation and can give you additional advice regarding your concerns. You are not alone: There are millions of people around the world who struggle with their fears, anxieties, and depression. Many of your relatives and friends more than likely struggled with anxiety and stress sometime in their life. Do not feel that you are alone when it comes to your mental health situation because there all kinds of people around you who can relate. Your goal is to get better: Focus on how you can handle the anxieties and stresses in your life rather than arguing with others who are giving you a difficult time. This isn’t a public relations event where you need to get approval from everyone. This is your life, and you need to be more concerned about getting your life back on track rather than pleasing everyone else.

BIOGRAPHY

Stan is the author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear” which covers a variety of techniques that can drastically improve your mental health. For more information, please visit Stan’s website at http://www.managingfear.com