Aug. 8, 1934 – Dec. 30, 2023

Birdie Lee Godwin, a resident of Greenville, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday morning, Dec. 30, 2023 at the age of 89.

Funeral Services were held Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 beginning at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Ronald Page officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until service time.

Birdie Lee was born August 8, 1934 in Butler County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Zola Lee Lowery; three brothers, Ralph, Robert Ed, and W.T.; her husband of 61 years, Bobby Godwin, and daughter, Cheryl Leigh Godwin.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Betty Couey; many nieces and nephews; and Cheryl’s stepdaughter Mary Samples White.

