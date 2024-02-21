Lady Panthers close season By Editor | February 21, 2024 | 0 Georgiana lady Panthers are pictured with sad emotions as their season ended with a loss to Elba in the second round of girls AHSAA basketball playoffs on Wed, Feb. 14, at Garrett Coliseum. Georgiana lost (Bruce Branum | The Standard) Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Panthers advance to Regional February 21, 2024 | No Comments » Eagle diamond actions starts February 21, 2024 | No Comments » County hoops recap February 14, 2024 | No Comments » County hoops recap February 7, 2024 | No Comments » Six sign for Fort Dale January 31, 2024 | No Comments »