Greenville appoints new fire chief

Douglas J. Belletete was appointed as Greenville’s newest fire chief on Monday, Feb. 26, at the city council meeting. The council voted unanimously to approve Belletete’s hire. He is originally from Decatur and after being away from Alabama is glad to be back home. He said to the council, “I’d like to thank God and my wife. Without my wife I wouldn’t be here today. We are happy to be back in a small community in Alabama. We are excited about the years to come and serving this community. Belletete is pictured being sworn in to office by Butler County Probate Judge Ann Steiner Gregory. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)