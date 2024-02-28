This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This week I will write about the Arkansas and Auburn’s record for 10 win seasons.

The Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1992. Arkansas was a member of the Southwest Conference from 1916-1991.

Until Frank Broyles arrived at Arkansas, there were no ten win seasons.

Broyles had four, 1964, 1965, 1968, and 1975). Lou Holtz coached from 1977 to 1983. Holtz had two in 1977 and 1979.

Ken Hatfield had three 10 win seasons, 1985, 1988 and 1989.

The first team to win 10 games with Arkansas in the SEC was in 2006. They went 10-4.

Bobby Petrino, the next coach, had back to back seasons 10 or more wins in 2010 and 2011.

It was the last time Arkansas won 10 or more games.

Auburn’s first 10 season was in 1957. Auburn won the national championship that year.

Shug Jordan was the coach. Jordan had two more 10 win seasons in 1972 and 1974.

The next coach to win 10 or more games was Pat Dye. He had four: 1983 (11-1); 1986 (10-2); 1988 (10-2); and 1989 (10-2).

Auburn won the SEC Championship in 1983, 1988, and 1989. Auburn won it in 1987 with a record of 9-1-2.

Terry Bowden was the coach with two teams winning 10 or more: 1993 (11-0) and 1997 (10-3).

Tommy Tuberville led Auburn in 2004 (13-0) and in 2006 (11-2) to 10 or more wins.

Gene Chizik was the coach when Auburn, in 2010, finished at 14-0 and won the national championship.

Gus Malzhan took over in 2013 and Auburn finished at 12-2 his first season. In 2017, Auburn finished at 10-4 under Malzhan.

Auburn has 14 seasons with or 10 or more wins.