Big Buck Photo Contest co-winners

Olivia Faulkner, a second-grade student at Troy Elementary School, harvested her first buck on Thanksgiving Day 2023. Chad Stinson harvested a 13-point velvet buck. It was his first harvested buck with a bow. For Faulkner, the buck arrived with several others, but she spooked it by accidentally dropping her headphones in the shooting house. “We were both down in the dumps about it,” said Morgan Faulkner, Olivia’s father. Things changed just a few minutes later. “He came back from the woods,” said Olivia, a second-grade student at Troy Elementary School. “I was really scared and shaking before I took the shot. It was my first buck, and I was really happy about that.” (Photo Courtesy of Alabama Black Belt Adventures)