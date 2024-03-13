Election results for Butler County

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The unofficial election results for the April 5 Primary Election for Butler County was tallied and to follow are the results.

There are 14,383 registered voters in Butler County. In total, 3,816 ballots were cast at polling houses and 312 were absentee ballots, which resulted in a 26.53 percent turnout.

Straight party ballots cast totaled 1,188 for the Alabama Democratic Party and 2,628 the Alabama Republican Party.

Offices, candidates, and amendment vote totals were as follows for major candidates:

U.S. President:

(D) Joseph R. Biden, Jr. 1,079 (92.54%)

(R) Donald J. Trump 2, 355 (90.16%

U.S Representative, 2nd Congressional District:

(D) Shomari Figures 401 (34.51%)

(D) Anthony Daniels 352 (30.29%)

(R) Dick Brewbaker 983 (39.69%)

(R) Caroleene Dobson 937 (37.83%)

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court:

(R) Sarah Stewart 1,431 (59.72%)

No Democrat ran

Court of Civil Appeals, Place 2

(R) Chan Hanson 1,431 (59.72%)

No Democrat ran

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

(R) Rich Anderson (55.67%)

No Democrat ran

President, Public Service Commission

(R) Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh 1,886 (76.85%)

No Democrat ran

Member, Butler County Commission, District 1

(R) Joey Peavy 463 (58.76%)

Member, Butler County Commission, District 5

(R) Darrell Sanders 397 (71.92%)

Member, Butler County Board of Education, District 4

(D) Jamey A. Thompson 262 (80.37%)

(D) Wayne Boswell 64 (19.63%

Statewide Amendment 1

No 1,705 (50.31%)

There will be a runoff election on April 2 in Butler County for U.S Representative, 2nd Congressional District.